First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,214. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

