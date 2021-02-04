First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 236,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

