First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 205,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

