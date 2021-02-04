First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Raised to $24.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.