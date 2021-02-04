Firo Price Down 8.3% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $45.96 million and $1.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00010616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.73 or 0.04348213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00394415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01133449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00481369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,697 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

