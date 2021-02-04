FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $25.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

FEYE stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FireEye by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

