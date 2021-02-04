FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its earnings results on Monday. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,810,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26.

FEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

