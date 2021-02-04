Financial Review: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PotlatchDeltic and Maxus Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 1 2 1 3.00 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Maxus Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.04 $55.66 million $0.80 62.48 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Maxus Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

