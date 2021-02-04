Financial Contrast: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Comtrex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35% Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leidos and Comtrex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87 Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Comtrex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $11.09 billion 1.33 $667.00 million $5.17 20.01 Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

