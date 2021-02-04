Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.