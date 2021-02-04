Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $161,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.60 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

