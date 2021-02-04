Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $139,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $839.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $827.16 and a 200 day moving average of $650.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

