Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $130,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

