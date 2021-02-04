Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $126,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 35,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

