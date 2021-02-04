Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,171 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

