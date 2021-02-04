Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $213.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

