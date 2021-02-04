Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 110.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,464 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

