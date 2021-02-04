Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 475 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

