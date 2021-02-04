Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 43,230 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

