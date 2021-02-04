Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 15,506 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

FITB stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

