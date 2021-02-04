Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

