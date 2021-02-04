Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 234.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.80. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

