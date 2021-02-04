Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

