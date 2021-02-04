Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $839.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $827.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.