Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $316.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total value of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,133 shares of company stock worth $80,735,294. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

