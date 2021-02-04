Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Raised by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

