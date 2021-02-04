Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $533.85

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $533.85 and last traded at $533.85, with a volume of 26624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the first quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 111.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the third quarter valued at $342,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

