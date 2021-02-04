Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $182,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

