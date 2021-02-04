Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
