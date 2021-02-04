Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

