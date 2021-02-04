Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.
Ferrari stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.