Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

