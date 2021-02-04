FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $248.12. 2,893,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
