FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $248.12. 2,893,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

