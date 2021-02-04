FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

