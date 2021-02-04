FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 53,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

