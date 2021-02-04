FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.