Fantom (FTM) Trading 66.7% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $335.28 million and approximately $137.80 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.01046431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.51 or 0.04674542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

