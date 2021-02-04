FantasyGold Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $156,681.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

