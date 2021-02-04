FantasyGold One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $52,301.23 and $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00063952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040448 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

