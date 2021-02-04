Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 5,029 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

