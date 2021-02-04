Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $3,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 16,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,107. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 841.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

