Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $263.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

