Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.