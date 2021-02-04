FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.84. 195,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,587. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.64.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.