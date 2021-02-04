Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,822 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $652,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

FB stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.