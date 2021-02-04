Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

