Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.80. The firm has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

