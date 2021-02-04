F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $50,261.49 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

