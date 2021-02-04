EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 30,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,663. The firm has a market cap of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet lowered EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

