EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $287.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

