EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading 10.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $16.75. The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 350,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 139,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

