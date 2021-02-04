Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

